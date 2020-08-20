Browns working out Malcolm Smith

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith has been a free agent all year, but he’s getting some interest as the season approaches.

Smith will work out for the Browns this week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Best known for being the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XLVIII, Smith has bounced around the league since then. Last year he played in two games for the Cowboys and two for the Jaguars.

Smith could fill the void left by Mack Wilson, who suffered what is believed to be a serious knee injury this week.