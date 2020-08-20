Bryce Love getting healthy, showing promise in Washington

Getty Images

In 2017 at Stanford, running back Bryce Love ran for a whopping 2,118 yards, averaged an incredible 8.1 yards per carry, and finished second to Baker Mayfield in Heisman Trophy voting. Now, after an injury-plagued two seasons, Love is starting to flash that talent again.

Love missed a lot of his final year at Stanford with injuries, fell to the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, and then missed his entire rookie season in Washington with a torn ACL. But reporters on the scene at Washington Football Team camp say Love is looking impressive, and coach Ron Rivera talked up everything Love can do in the offense.

“This is a guy that could be an every-down back for you,” Rivera said, via Richmond.com. “He’s an explosive, dynamic player.”

Adrian Peterson is expected to start in Washington, and rookie third-round pick Antonio Gibson is in the mix as well, but Love looks ready to play an important part in Washington’s offense.