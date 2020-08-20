Cardinals add Ken Crawley to secondary mix

Getty Images

The Cardinals found themselves shorthanded in the secondary early in camp, so they added some experienced help.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cardinals are signing cornerback Ken Crawley, pending a physical and the required COVID-19 tests.

Crawley was waived by the Raiders this week. He spent his first four years with the Saints, and started 23 games for them. He was cut midseason and spent some time with the Dolphins last year.

The Cards need the help, after starter Robert Alford was lost for most if not all of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. He missed all of last year with a broken leg.

The Cardinals have Patrick Peterson on one side, but an odd lot which includes Byron Murphy, Chris Jones, and Kevin Peterson at the other cornerback spot, so they needed the depth.