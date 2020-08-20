Chase Young dealing with hip flexor injury

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Chase Young has a prominent role in Washington’s plans for the 2020 season, so they won’t be taking any risks with him on the practice field this summer.

Young impressed in Tuesday’s first padded practice of training camp, but he was largely an observer when the team got back on the field Wednesday. Head coach Ron Rivera said that the second overall pick has a hip flexor injury and that the team will take things slowly in order to make sure it doesn’t get any worse.

“You’ve got to be smart,” Rivera said, via the Washington Times. “You don’t want to overwork him or wear him down and the next thing you know he’s going to miss four or five days, so we’re just trying to be smart about that.”

Rivera said they’ll see how Young is on Thursday and said that the more reps this summer the better for the rookie, but they’re unlikely to come at the expense of making sure he’s healthy for Week One.