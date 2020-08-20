Chiefs ban fans wearing headdresses

Getty Images

Although they’re not taking any steps as significant as the Washington Football Team changing its name, the Kansas City Chiefs have also agreed to make some changes after consulting with Native American leaders.

The Chiefs announced today that they will ban fans from wearing headdresses or face paint that is designed to mimic Native Americans. They are also reviewing whether the “Arrowhead Chop” and drumming in the stadium are offensive and need to go.

“While we have discouraged fans from wearing headdresses for several years, effective immediately, fans will be prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “Face painting is still allowed for all fans, but any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited.”

The team says it has an ongoing dialogue that may lead to more changes.

“We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders,” the team said. “It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”