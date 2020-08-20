Corey Davis focused on this season, not on his contract

Getty Images

The Titans made Corey Davis the fifth overall choice in 2017. He has played 42 games, with 36 starts, making 142 receptions for 1,867 yards and six touchdowns.

It’s not what he or Tennessee had in mind.

Davis, 25, goes into the final year of his rookie deal looking to prove he was worth the draft choice and worth a second contract from the Titans. Tennessee declined the fifth-year option on his contract, so he now is scheduled for free agency in March.

“My mindset is different,” Davis said, via Teresa Walker of The Associated Press. “I tend to put way too much pressure on myself and expect a lot out of myself because I know what I’m capable of doing. Some things you just got to put in God’s hands, and go out there and play fast and control what you can control.”

A.J. Brown did in his rookie season what the Titans had expected from Davis. Davis, the 51st overall choice in the 2019 draft, led the team with 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns.

Davis, who had offseason toe surgery, passed his physical Monday and the Titans activated him off the active/physically unable to perform list.

Davis insists he is concerned only with helping the Titans this season, not looking ahead to free agency.

“Just leave the rest up to God and give it everything you’ve got, and that’s what I’m planning on doing this year,” Davis said. “I’m not really focusing on the contracts, nothing. I’m just going to go out there and play football and handle my business, and everything will take care of itself.”