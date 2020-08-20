Dak Prescott on Aldon Smith: “He’s a monster”

Getty Images

Early in his NFL career, pass-rusher Aldon Smith was averaging more than one sack per game. Nearly half a decade after last playing, does he still have it?

The only NFL quarterback who currently won’t have to worry about being chased by Smith thinks he does.

“He’s a monster,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Damn sure doesn’t look like he hasn’t played in five years. . . . He’s going to make all of us better. A great player.”

From 2011 through 2013, Smith had 42 sacks in 43 regular-season games. He last played in 2015, before Prescott even joined the league. If Smith can get back to where he once was, he could become a major force for the Cowboys, who also have DeMarcus Lawrence and Everson Griffen.