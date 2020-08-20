Dave Caldwell on Yannick Ngakoue: Nothing immediate happening

Getty Images

Wednesday brought a report that the Jaguars were close to trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, but General Manager Dave Caldwell threw cold water on that idea Thursday.

Caldwell said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he has had conversations with Ngakoue and his new representation in hopes of finding a “good resolution” for both sides, but there is “nothing immediate that’s gonna happen here.”

“The unsubstantiated report really kinda caught me off guard too,” Caldwell said. “I don’t know where it came from or who it came from, but if he’s being traded I wish someone would let me know. Obviously we’ve had discussions with teams, but as of 1 o’clock today that report was pretty erroneous.”

Ngakoue has not signed his franchise tag and asked to be traded some time ago. Reports in July indicated he was willing to play out the year on the terms of the tag with a new team, but that the Jaguars had turned down trade offers from other clubs because the compensation did not bring back enough value.