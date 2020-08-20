Dez Bryant, Dwayne Harris set to workout for Ravens Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dez Bryant‘s day has come in Baltimore, but he won’t be the only player the Ravens are looking at on Thursday.

Veteran wideout/kick returner Dwayne Harris was on a list of players visiting the Ravens distributed by the NFL earlier this week and Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports that he’ll be working out along with Bryant on Thursday.

Harris spent the last two seasons with the Raiders, but was limited to three games because of an ankle injury last year. Over a nine-year career that’s also featured stints with the Cowboys and Giants, Harris has averaged 10.1 yards per punt return and 25.8 yards per kickoff return. He has four punt return touchdowns and one on a kickoff return.

De’Anthony Thomas opted out of playing this season, which left the Ravens with an opening for a returner that Harris could fill if all goes well during Thursday’s tryout.