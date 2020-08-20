Dolphins activate Sam Eguavoen from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Sam Eguavoen‘s stay on the COVID-19 list was a short one, and the NFL’s list just got shorter.

The Dolphins announced the linebacker had been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

He just went on the list yesterday, which makes clear that he didn’t have a confirmed positive case. The list is for players who either test positive or quarantine after contact with someone who has, and the team isn’t allowed to say which.

Eguavoen made the team as an undrafted rookie last year, and played in every game, with 3.5 sacks.

His activation leaves just five players league-wide on the list: Bengals wide receiver John Ross, Jaguars tackle Ryan Pope, Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, Jets cornerback Bryce Hall, and Titans linebacker Josh Smith.