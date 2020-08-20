Eagles claim Travis Fulgham off waivers

Getty Images

The Eagles added a wide receiver to the roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they claimed Travis Fulgham off of waivers. Fulgham was dropped by the Packers on Wednesday after they activated players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It was a short stay in Green Bay for Fulgham. He was claimed off of waivers from the Lions on August 10.

Fulgham played in three games for the Lions last season. He played 63 offensive snaps and didn’t catch any passes while being targeted three times. He also played on special teams in Detroit.

The Eagles have Alshon Jeffery on the physically unable to perform list and Marquise Goodwin opted out earlier this month, which has opened up competition for spots at receiver heading into the season.