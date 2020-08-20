Former Packers, Seahawks executive Gary Reynolds dies at 53

Getty Images

Gary Reynolds, who played a key role in Super Bowl teams with the Packers and Seahawks under Mike Holmgren, died Thursday after a short battle with cancer. Texas A&M announced Reynolds’ death.

Reynolds was 53.

He most recently served as the senior director of development for the Texas A&M Foundation and the College of Geosciences. Before that, he was the longtime football operations director at his alma mater.

Reynolds joined the Packers in 1993 as administrative assistant for football operations. He spent the next three years, from 1996-98, as the offensive assistant and quality control coach for the Packers.

The Packers won the Super Bowl in 1996 and lost in ’97.

Reynolds followed Holmgren to Seattle, where he worked in all areas of the organization. Reynolds was assistant to the General Manager from 1999-2000 and director of football administration in 2001-02 until he assumed the position of offensive assistant and quality control coach from 2003-07.

The Seahawks went to the Super Bowl in 2005.

Reynolds worked for the A&M staffs of Mike Sherman and Kevin Sumlin. He also spent one season on the recruiting staff at the University of Tennessee.