FOX takes Thom Brennaman off NFL broadcasts

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 20, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT
Broadcaster Thom Brennaman will no longer call NFL games on FOX Sports after he used a homophobic slur on the air while calling a baseball game on Wednesday night.

Brennaman, who has called NFL games for FOX, has been suspended as the Cincinnati Reds’ play-by-play voice and won’t be on the NFL as well.

“FOX Sports is extremely disappointed with Thom’s remarks during Wednesday’s Cincinnati Reds telecast,” the network said in a statement. “The language used was abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of FOX Sports. As it relates to Brennaman’s FOX NFL role, we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.”

Brennaman said the words “One of the f-g capitals of the world” during the Reds game, with no other context, when he seemed to think the broadcast was on a commercial break. Shortly after, he apologized and was then taken off the game.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said on the air. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart that I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.”

15 responses to “FOX takes Thom Brennaman off NFL broadcasts

  1. Comment was as if he was in conversation with someone which I found odd. Wonder if that guy still has a job?

  4. Never cared too much for Thom after his over-the-top idolatry of Tim Tebow ages ago. Plus he calls his games with the stentorian tones of Doomsday. Can’t say as I will miss him . . . .

  5. So honest question, is there any penance Brennaman could pay to get back in anyone’s good graces (suspension, heavy fine, diversity/inclusivity training, therapy, working with LGBT orgs etc.) or is he one and done in your respective books? Personally I feel like he should be given the opportunity to redeem himself in the eyes of the public but it’s not my call.

  8. I feel like every radio and TV personality is just biding their time until they make the one slip that costs them their career.

  9. Stupid on his part for sure. I just dont like that the fact when someone says something stupid that they can be baned from earning a living.

  10. “Personally I feel like he should be given the opportunity to redeem himself in the eyes of the public but it’s not my call.”

    Why you would feel this way is beyond me. However, if you care about his career trajectory that much, I would say time, and a lot of good will on his part, might heal this wound. If Mike Vick could get a job after being arrested and thrown in federal prision for possibly the most horrible thing imaginable, then this dude can get another job. Just gotta wait until the waves die down.

  11. There are thousands of hungry young sports broadcasters out there who will eagerly step in for ol’ Thom. And they’ll be more careful with the podium they’re given. Good riddance.

  12. Brennaman was one of the worst broadcasters I’ve ever heard. His very bland, uninterested, monotone voice will not be missed. Aside from Booger, he might be the worst.

  13. OBP says:
    August 20, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Personally I feel like he should be given the opportunity to redeem himself in the eyes of the public but it’s not my call.
    ———————————————————————
    You should hire him and start the redemption project right away.

  14. OBP says:
    So honest question, is there any penance Brennaman could pay to get back in anyone’s good graces (suspension, heavy fine, diversity/inclusivity training, therapy, working with LGBT orgs etc.) or is he one and done in your respective books? Personally I feel like he should be given the opportunity to redeem himself in the eyes of the public but it’s not my call.
    ————-

    He’s from an older generation where certain words were commonly used without thinking about their impact, or what they really meant. I’m guessing his apology was sincere. But he needs to take action to prove that he’s truly sorry. He needs to reach out to the LGBTQ community, attend some events, and make nice. But the ball is in his court.

  15. Did you ever notice how folks who aren’t the target of offensive and extremely unprofessional language find it relatively minor? But when they are targeted, these same folks whine about cancel culture. They make it so obvious.

