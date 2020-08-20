FOX takes Thom Brennaman off NFL broadcasts

Getty Images

Broadcaster Thom Brennaman will no longer call NFL games on FOX Sports after he used a homophobic slur on the air while calling a baseball game on Wednesday night.

Brennaman, who has called NFL games for FOX, has been suspended as the Cincinnati Reds’ play-by-play voice and won’t be on the NFL as well.

“FOX Sports is extremely disappointed with Thom’s remarks during Wednesday’s Cincinnati Reds telecast,” the network said in a statement. “The language used was abhorrent, unacceptable, and not representative of the values of FOX Sports. As it relates to Brennaman’s FOX NFL role, we are moving forward with our NFL schedule which will not include him.”

Brennaman said the words “One of the f-g capitals of the world” during the Reds game, with no other context, when he seemed to think the broadcast was on a commercial break. Shortly after, he apologized and was then taken off the game.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said on the air. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart that I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.”