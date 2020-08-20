Georgia State quarterback out for season with COVID-related heart ailment

Getty Images

Georgia State is among the colleges still planning to play a football season despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but one player won’t be a part of it.

Mikele Colasurdo, a quarterback who previously tested positive for COVID-19, announced today that he will miss the season because of a heart condition related to the virus.

“Today I was diagnosed with a heart condition as a result of my Covid-19 infection,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, this means that I will not be able to play this football season.”

Colasurdo said Georgia State has been supportive, and it was the school’s medical protocols that led to him being diagnosed with the condition.

When the Big Ten announced that it would cancel the fall football season, university presidents were reportedly concerned about myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that has been diagnosed in many people who had COVID-19.