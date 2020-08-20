Graham Gano feels completely healthy with plant leg now “better than ever”

Getty Images

Kicker Graham Gano has not played since Dec. 2, 2018. Injuries to his plant leg necessitated surgery and a year off.

The Panthers released him last month, and the Giants signed him this week.

“I feel like my leg is better than it’s ever been,” Gano said, via Chris Iseman of NewJersey.com. “I feel strong. I’m just going to keep getting better and better. I feel really good. As far as missing time and all that, that’s part of the game. Sometimes things happen that are out of your control and really you can only control what you can. My mindset was I’m going to keep getting better at what I can do and just move forward.”

Gano reunites with General Manager Dave Gettleman and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey in New York.

The Giants cut Aldrick Rosas after his arrest, signed Chandler Cantanzaro out of retirement as Rosas’ replacement but went for the familiar face after Gano came free.

For his career, Gano has made 82.1 percent of his 273 field-goal attempts. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after making 29 of 30 field goals for the Panthers.

He made a 63-yarder to beat the Giants two years ago.