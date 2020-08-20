J.C. Jackson says Patriots corners are a “scary sight”

Getty Images

Changes have been plentiful on the Patriots Defense this offseason, but one position group was unaffected by the upheaval.

The Patriots have cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams are all back this season. Gilmore was the defensive player of the year and the group helped the defense give up the second-fewest passing yards during the 2019 season, so their return gives the Patriots reason to think they can remain strong despite the losses elsewhere.

It also gives Jackson reason to think that other teams should have some fear when looking their way.

“Scary,” Jackson said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “It’s a scary sight, man.”

Devin McCourty is back at safety, so there’s continuity in the secondary beyond the cornerbacks and the group figures to be the backbone of any defensive plans this season.