Jaguars activate two from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The NFL is down to seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Jaguars are down to one.

The Jaguars announced that running back Ryquell Armstead and rookie guard Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms had been activated from the list Thursday.

They had a league-high 12 players on reserve/COVID-19 at one point, but now just have tackle Ryan Pope the list.

The league-wide trend has been good, as players are tested on a daily basis in hopes of keeping the kind of outbreaks that are becoming common on college campuses in check.