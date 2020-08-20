Jaguars put Josh Oliver on IR

Getty Images

Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver broke a bone in his foot last weekend and the injury has brought an end to his season.

Head coach Doug Marrone said on Thursday that Oliver will be placed on injured reserve. Players who are added to that list before the cut to 53 players cannot be designated to return during the regular season.

The news means that each of Oliver’s first two NFL seasons have been ruined by injury. The 2019 third-round pick ended last season on injured reserve after making four appearances in Jacksonville’s lineup.

Oliver’s loss increases the need for free agent pickup Tyler Eifert to stay healthy and productive this season. James O'Shaughnessy and sixth-round pick Tyler Davis are also on hand at tight end.