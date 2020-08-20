Jalen Hurd to IR as 49ers announce series of roster moves

Getty Images

49ers Wide receiver Jalen Hurd never got into a game as a rookie and he’s officially been ruled out for this season as well.

Hurd tore his ACL in practice and the 49ers announced that he has been placed on injured reserve Thursday. The 2019 third-round pick will have to hope that the third time is the charm for the start of his professional career.

Hurd was one of three players taken off the active roster by the 49ers on Thursday. They also waived CB DeMarkus Acy and LB Jonas Griffith. Both players were signed as undrafted free agents in April.

The 49ers also officially announced four additions to the roster. The signings of wide receiver Jaron Brown, safety Johnathan Cyprien, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu and defensive back Evan Foster were all previously reported this week.