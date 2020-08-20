Jets working out Kevin White

Getty Images

The Jets worked out Chris Hogan and signed him. They worked out Donte Moncrief and didn’t sign him.

They now are working out free agent Kevin White, Field Yates of ESPN reports, as they continue to seek receiver help.

The Jets have Denzel Mims nursing a hamstring injury and Vyncint Smith requiring core muscle surgery.

White makes sense considering he has crossed paths with General Manager Joe Douglas, coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

White, the seventh overall choice in 2015, has seen his career derailed by injuries. He has only 25 receptions for 285 yards in 14 games with five starts.