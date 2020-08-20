John Ross heading back to Cincinnati

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver John Ross is one of six players in the league on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he could be close to a comeback.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Ross is en route back to Cincinnati from California.

Ross left the team to care for his son and the mother of his son, who tested positive for COVID-19.

When he returns, he’d have to clear the testing protocols, which could have him back on the field this weekend.

The Bengals are running a little short at the position at the moment, as veteran A.J. Green remains sidelined for “precautionary” reasons after tweaking his hamstring Monday. Green won’t take part in the team’s scrimmage Friday.