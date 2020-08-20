Josh Norman being evaluated for leg injury

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Josh Norman didn’t make it through Thursday’s practice and there’s no word yet on how much time he might miss.

Norman hurt his leg on a play that saw him intercept Josh Allen before getting run down from behind and stripped of the football by wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Norman left the field and met with trainers, but rode a stationary bike on the sideline rather than returning inside.

After the session, the Bills said that Norman is still being evaluated.

Norman signed with Buffalo after being released by Washington this offseason. He and Levi Wallace are in the mix for work across from Tre'Davious White this season.