Joshua Garnett among five offensive line workouts for Washington

Getty Images

Former first-round pick Joshua Garnett was one of five offensive linemen to workout for the Washington Football Team on Wednesday.

Garnett – the 28th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers – was released by the Detroit Lions last week. He signed with the Lions in February after being out of the league for the 2019 regular season.

Tackles Brady Aiello, Dino Boyd, Dieugot Joseph and David Steinmetz were the other four players in for tryouts with the team.

Steinmetz was released by the Houston Texans last week. He missed all of the 2019 season due to a broken ankle sustained in the preseason.

Joseph has spent time with six different teams over his three years in the NFL. Boyd has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears.

Aiello was an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in May that briefly spent time with the Minnesota Vikings.