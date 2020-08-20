Kris Kocurek, Kerry Hyder glad to be reunited with 49ers

Getty Images

After spending three years together with the Detroit Lions, defensive line coach Kris Kocurek and defensive end Kerry Hyder are thrilled to be reunited with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, there’s a tremendous amount of respect between Hyder and Kocurek that was forged during their time together with the Lions. Hyder signed a one-year deal with the 49ers back in March that reunited him with his former defensive line coach once again.

Kocurek knows what Hyder brings to the table and is glad that their back together with the 49ers.

“I just love Kerry’s demeanor,” Kocurek said. “Everything he stands for. How he handles himself. Always, in the back of my mind, I was hopeful I could get back with him because I kind of felt our time together kind of got cut short. … I just felt there was a little bit of unfinished business between us.”

The relationship was broken apart after Jim Caldwell was let go as the Lions head coach following the 2017 season. Korurek would move on to join the Miami Dolphins in 2018. Hyder would move to the Dallas Cowboys a year later as Kocurek joined Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the 49ers.

Hyder credits Kocurek for allowing him to stick in the NFL. Kocurek moved Hyder from tackle to end, which allowed Hyder to have his breakout season in Detroit in 2016.

“I’d spent two years on practice squads, so for someone to have that type of belief in me and trust in me go into the season, that was huge,” Hyder said. “He stood on a table for me and really gave me an opportunity. I owe a lot to coach Kris, and it’s just a joy to be back with him.”

Hyder would miss all of the following season with a torn Achilles and hasn’t been able to replicate the eight sacks he had for the Lions that season. With plenty of pass rushing firepower around him and a reunion with Kocurek, Hyder may have his best chance to recapture that success on one of the NFC’s most talented rosters.