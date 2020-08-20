K’Waun Williams will miss at least two weeks with calf injury

Getty Images

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will miss the next two weeks with a calf injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Thursday’s practice.

Offensive lineman Ben Garland (ankle) and newly signed tight end Jordan Reed also missed practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones injured his shoulder during team drills and is being evaluated.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (back) was in uniform for individual work but was held back from team drills.

Shanahan said he expects receiver Richie James, who fractured his wrist in June, to begin the season on the non-football injury list. Center Weston Richburg (knee) and defensive lineman Jullian Taylor (knee) will start the year on the physically unable to perform list, keeping them out the first six weeks of the season.

Richburg tore a patellar tendon in December against the Saints, and Taylor tore an anterior cruciate ligament in December.