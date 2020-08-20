La’el Collins misses practice after a car crash

Getty Images

The Cowboys were missing several tackles. One was absent for reasons unrelated to injury.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, La'el Collins was involved in a car crash on Thursday morning.

A team source told Gehlken the incident is “minor.” Another source told Gehlken that Collins is “OK.” In contrast, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media claims that it was a “major crash,” but that Collins is “fine.”

Tyron Smith left practice with an injury on Thursday. Cam Erving and Brandon Knight also have dealt with injuries.