Lions put Jashon Cornell on IR, add two to roster

Getty Images

The Lions brought back a couple of known commodities, after putting a player on injured reserve.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are bringing back wide receiver Chris Lacy and running back Wes Hills.

They’re also putting rookie defensive tackle Jashon Cornell, after he suffered an Achilles injury in practice.

Lacy was waived 10 days ago when they reduced their roster to 80. He caught three passes for 60 yards for the Lions last year. Hills was waived two days ago when they signed running back Jonathan Williams.