Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas declares for 2021 draft

Getty Images

Michigan has lost a second player to the NFL. Cornerback Ambry Thomas followed the lead of offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield in declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

The Big Ten reaffirmed this week it will not play football this fall, seeking to play in the winter or spring. So expect more Big Ten players to skip the college season and turn their attention toward preparing for the pros.

“After long thought and numerous discussions with my parents, I have decided to forego my remaining eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL draft,” Thomas wrote on Instragram. “This was a very difficult decision as there is nothing I wanted to do more than to suit up in the Maize and Blue this fall. However, in light of the season being postponed, my family and I have decided that beginning to prepare for the draft is the right step to take.”

In his three-year career at Michigan, Thomas made 54 tackles, nine pass breakups, five fumble recoveries, four interceptions and a forced fumble. He was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list for the 2020 season as one of the nation’s top defensive backs.