Myles Garrett back at practice for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns saw a member of their front seven go down on Wednesday when linebacker Mack Wilson hurt his knee, but they got another one back on the field on Thursday.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was in pads and participating in practice for the first time in a week. Garrett was on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett will stick to individual work in his first day back on the field. If that goes well, he’ll presumably move on to team drills in the near future.

In addition to Wilson, the Browns are without running back Nick Chubb (concussion), center JC Tretter (knee) and cornerback Kevin Johnson (lacerated liver).