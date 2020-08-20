Panthers claim Kaare Vedvik off waivers

Getty Images

The Panthers claimed Kaare Vedvik off waivers from the Bills, the team announced Thursday.

Coach Matt Rhule hinted at the move earlier in the day.

“We always could bring in someone that could do both and give us a little bit of security as the year goes on, especially with COVID,” Rhule said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

Panthers punter Michael Palardy underwent surgery last week to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his kicking (left) leg. Since Palardy was injured over the summer, he is on the non-football injury list.

Vedvik has experience with both place kicking and punting, though his only regular-season action came at kicker in Week One of 2019. He missed a field goal and an extra point in that game.

The Bills signed Vedvik in January as a punter, but they cut him Wednesday.

He also has spent time with the Ravens, Vikings and Bengals.