Pete Carroll: Phillip Dorsett is a “big factor for us”

When wide receiver Phillip Dorsett signed with the Seahawks as a free agent this offseason, he said quarterback Russell Wilson‘s deep throws drew him to Seattle.

It sounds like he should be ready to see quite a few of them come his way. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Thursday that Dorsett “runs in time realms we don’t even think really exist” and is the fastest player that’s been with the team during his tenure.

“In our system with Russ, the way he likes to bomb the football, [Dorsett is] a big factor for us,” Carroll said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “In fact, we’re just installing stuff the next couple days that really accentuate some of those kinds of plays. I’m really anxious to see him fit in.”

Given Wilson’s desire to start playing every quarter with the same urgency that the team often reserves for the final 15 minutes, Dorsett could fit in very well if he shows he’s capable of running down Wilson’s throws for big gains in the regular season.