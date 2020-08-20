Philip Rivers looking for “sweet spot” between aggressive and stupid

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers threw 20 interceptions while with the Chargers last season and that’s led some to question whether he can still excel as an NFL quarterback.

The Colts obviously believe he can and Rivers said on Wednesday that he remains confident about “throwing the ball in tight windows” this season. That confidence doesn’t blind him from the need to recalibrate some of his decision making ahead of his first season in Indianapolis.

“I think the biggest thing for me is to be myself,” Rivers said, via the team’s website. “But also, find that sweet spot again, from aggressiveness to stupid, and know what kind of game it is and how the whole thing’s coming together, and certainly have done that throughout my career in different years and different times, and don’t see any reason why I can’t do that again.”

The Colts’ bet on Rivers will have a lot to do with how well they fare this season and it won’t pay off if Rivers remains as far from the sweet spot as he was in Los Angeles.