Report: Daniel Kilgore intending to sign with Chiefs

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore is intending to sign a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Kilgore’s signing won’t become official until after he completes COVID-19 intake testing.

Kilgore has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins before the team declined to pick up the option on his contract for the 2020 season in March. He started 17 games over that span for the team after losing most of the 2018 season to a triceps injury.

Kilgore, along with Kelechi Osemele, could help the Chiefs fill the vacancy created by Laruent Duvernay-Tardif’s decision to opt out for the upcoming season. Kilgore has played both guard and center during his nine seasons in the NFL.