Report: Dez Bryant works out for Ravens, will leave without a contract

Getty Images

Dez Bryant is getting a workout in Baltimore, but not a job offer.

Bryant worked out for the Ravens today but is expected to leave without a contract, according to NFL Network.

It’s no surprise that the Ravens aren’t exactly eager to sign Bryant, as he hasn’t played in an NFL game since the end of the 2017 season. But by working out, he at least gets the opportunity to show the Ravens what he can do, and hope they’ll give him a call if they find themselves needing a receiver down the road.

Once among the NFL’s best receivers during his time with the Cowboys, Bryant’s production had started to tail off by the time they cut him after the 2017 season. He signed with the Saints during the 2018 season but tore his Achilles tendon during his first practice. He was out of the NFL in 2019.