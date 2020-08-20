Report: Packers “would love” to get extension with David Bakhtiari before season

Getty Images

David Bakhtiari wants to stay with the Packers. It sounds as if the Packers would love to keep their left tackle long term.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the team “would love to get an extension done for him before Week One.”

There is no indication the sides are close, but the clock is ticking to get an extension done, and deadlines usually prompt deals.

The Packers recently signed defensive tackle Kenny Clark to a four-year, $70 million extension.

Bakhtiari, whom the Packers drafted in the fourth round in 2013, was one game into the final year of his rookie contract in 2016 when he signed a four-year, $48 million extension. He is entering the final year of that contract.

Bakhtiari’s 2016 extension, a top-five deal at the time, now ranks 12th among left tackles in average annual salary.

Bakhtiari, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in 2018. He has started 106 games.