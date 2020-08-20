Rob Gronkowski isn’t thinking about playing limited snaps

Getty Images

When the Buccaneers traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski, it was believed that the Bucs would trade tight end O.J. Howard or tight end Cameron Brate. When the Bucs didn’t, another possibility emerged: Gronk would have limited snaps early in the year, with more playing time as the season unfolds.

If that’s the strategy, it’s not something that is on Gronk’s mind. In a Thursday video conference with reporters, Gronk said he’s not thinking about a reduced workload.

“I’ll play the whole game if I have to,” he said.

In 2018, the Patriots used Gronk more sparingly, unleashing him in the postseason — where he became a major difference maker. His regular-season numbers dropped dramatically that year, but he rebounded with key moments in the AFC Championship win over the Chiefs and the Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams.

Given the Gronkowski didn’t play at all last year and in light of his injury history, it makes sense to carefully consider how best to use him. If healthy, he gives the Bucs a potent weapon to go along with various others — and only so many of them can be double-teamed.