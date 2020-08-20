Rob Gronkowski isn’t thinking about playing limited snaps

Posted by Mike Florio on August 20, 2020, 11:29 AM EDT
Getty Images

When the Buccaneers traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski, it was believed that the Bucs would trade tight end O.J. Howard or tight end Cameron Brate. When the Bucs didn’t, another possibility emerged: Gronk would have limited snaps early in the year, with more playing time as the season unfolds.

If that’s the strategy, it’s not something that is on Gronk’s mind. In a Thursday video conference with reporters, Gronk said he’s not thinking about a reduced workload.

“I’ll play the whole game if I have to,” he said.

In 2018, the Patriots used Gronk more sparingly, unleashing him in the postseason — where he became a major difference maker. His regular-season numbers dropped dramatically that year,  but he rebounded with key moments in the AFC Championship win over the Chiefs and the Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams.

Given the Gronkowski didn’t play at all last year and in light of his injury history, it makes sense to carefully consider how best to use him. If healthy, he gives the Bucs a potent weapon to go along with various others — and only so many of them can be double-teamed.

4 responses to “Rob Gronkowski isn’t thinking about playing limited snaps

  1. i dont think theres anything wrong with gronkowski playing limited snaps. hes a great receiver and a good blocker, but hes so tall and long armed hes always got away with poor blocking technique and occasionally gets rocked by the low man and shaken up. i wouldnt want getting knocked out of a game to secure a few 5 yard runs. theyve got brate and howard so theres a great te rotation in place.

  2. Love Gronk, Love Tommy for what they did for the Pats but Brady is all about TB12 and Gronk has had too many severe injuries. This will not work out well.

  3. The Gronk is best when it matters most. Or when he plays against the Bills – his hometown.

  4. bigtimewhodat says:
    August 20, 2020 at 11:37 am
    i dont think theres anything wrong with gronkowski playing limited snaps. hes a great receiver and a good blocker, but hes so tall and long armed hes always got away with poor blocking technique and occasionally gets rocked by the low man and shaken up. i wouldnt want getting knocked out of a game to secure a few 5 yard runs. theyve got brate and howard so theres a great te rotation in place.

    —–

    Please Child…..Gronk is one of the best blocking TEs in the history of the NFL

