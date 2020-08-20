Ron Rivera discloses that he has cancer of the lymph nodes

Getty Images

Veteran head coach Ron Rivera, a two-time Associated Press coach of the year, has disclosed that he has cancer of the lymph nodes.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Rivera shared the news with his team on Thursday night. It is in the early stages and “very treatable and curable.”

For the 58-year-old Rivera, it’s “business as usual.” However, a Plan B is in place, in the event he can’t coach.

Obviously, Rivera’s condition puts him at enhanced risk in the event he contracts COVID-19.

The Washington Football Team has been turning the corner under Rivera’s leadership. With strength, focus, resolve, and a strong will, Rivera surely will overcome this obstacle while also continuing to put his imprint on a Washington team that definitely will benefit from his presence and leadership.

We extend our best wishes to Coach Rivera, and we’re confident that he will prevail.