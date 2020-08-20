Sean McDermott understands doubts about Josh Allen

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen showed improvement from his rookie season while helping the Bills earn a playoff spot in 2019, but neither that growth nor that result left everyone convinced that Allen is going to rise to the league’s upper echelon at the position.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is aware of that sentiment. He said on Wednesday that Allen’s continued development is “at the top of the list” of things that the team needs this season and that he gets why doubts will remain until that progress reveals itself.

“Well, I think that’s understandable,” Allen said, via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “Until you’re able to silence that, it’s going to continue to come up. I think at the end of the day Josh wants to prove himself inside the building first and I think he continues to do that and show his teammates who he is and what he’s capable of.”

McDermott said he’s been around other quarterbacks that “started off very much like Josh has and developed and played at a high level” and that he’s encouraged by what he’s seen from Allen. If that translates to the field this fall, the circle of Allen doubters should shrink by this time next year.