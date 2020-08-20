SEC schools planning for fans to attend games

Getty Images

The SEC plans to play this season, and it plans to play with fans in the stands.

Several teams in the 14-team conference have announced seating capacities to start this season. They range from 20 percent to 25 percent, which means less than 16,000 at Missouri and Mississippi State and as many as 25,600 at Tennessee and Texas A&M.

According to CBS Sports, Alabama and Auburn plan for 20 percent capacity, Arkansas at 23 percent, Georgia at 20 percent to 25 percent, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and A&M at 25 percent and Missouri and Tennessee 25 percent or less.

The SEC released “fan health and safety guidelines” for the 2020 season earlier this week, mandating masks inside league venues. It left schools to make decisions about fan attendance.

Some SEC schools have yet to announce attendance plans as they continue to formulate plans before opening weekend. The league has plans for a 10-game, conference-only schedule beginning Sept. 26.