Getty Images

The Steelers are adding some receiver depth and a return option.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Steelers are signing wideout Ray-Ray McCloud.

McCloud has spent most of the two seasons with the Bills. He did have a brief stint last year with the Panthers, who claimed him off waivers, but cut him a month and a half later and he returned to Buffalo. The Bills waived him in July.

In two seasons, he’s posted five catches.