T.J. Logan carted off at Bucs practice

Getty Images

One of the players vying for a role in Tampa’s backfield needed assistance getting off the field at Thursday’s practice.

Running back T.J. Logan was carted off after being tackled from behind by linebacker Quinton Bell. The injury came a play after the offense and defense did some pushing and shoving during an 11-on-11 drill and head coach Bruce Arians said after the session that players have to know the limits while working with their teammates.

“When we’re in the non-tackling period, I don’t want to tackle,” Arians said, via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. “When we tackle, we tackle. But the last thing you do is grab a jersey. I can see you on film if you’re going to make a tackle or not. We’ll see how that goes, how it plays out. But there’s a certain practice etiquette you have to follow. Young guys happen to struggle with that.”

Logan played for Arians in Arizona and was claimed off waivers by the Bucs last season. He saw most of his work as a kickoff and punt returner and should be in the mix for those roles again this year if the injury isn’t a serious one.