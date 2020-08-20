The Bills’ stadium is now “Bills Stadium”

Buffalo Bills

“New Era Field” is old news. But like the Washington Football Team, the Buffalo football stadium does not have a replacement. Yet.

Via the Buffalo News, the stadium where the Bills play will be known as “Bills Stadium,” for now.

“As we continue the transition process from New Era Field to a new naming rights partner, we will officially use the name Bills Stadium for our home in Orchard Park,” the team said in a statement issued Thursday.

The venue opened in 1973 as “Rich Stadium.” It was renamed in 1997 as “Ralph Wilson Stadium,” for the team’s founder and long-time owner. It became “New Era Field” in 2016.

All New Era signs are gone. Bills Stadium signage will be installed until the next naming-rights deal is done.

It’s hardly an ideal time to sell naming rights to stadiums, given the economic realities of the pandemic and the fact that most stadiums won’t be hosting many fans this season.