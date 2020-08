Getty Images

The Titans did their part Thursday to reduce the league’s COVID-19 list.

The team announced that defensive lineman Jack Crawford had been activated from reserve/COVID-19.

That reduces the league-wide number of six players on the list. The Titans still have linebacker Josh Smith there.

Crawford was placed on the list Aug. 7. The 31-year-old lineman signed with the Titans earlier this offseason, after stints with the Raiders, Cowboys, and Falcons.