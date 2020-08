Getty Images

An important part of the Broncos Defense left practice on a cart Thursday.

According to Lindsay Jones of TheAthletic.com, Broncos linebacker Todd Davis was hauled off the field with a left leg injury.

He wasn’t able to put any weight on the leg before he was helped off the field.

The 28-year-old has been a regular on the field for the Broncos, playing more than 80 percent of their defensive snaps the last two seasons and racking up 248 tackles.