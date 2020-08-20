Tyreek Hill has minor hamstring strain

Getty Images

The Chiefs held their breath after receiver Tyreek Hill left practice early.

But they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Hill’s hamstring injury is a minor strain.

“No great concern there,” Garafolo added. “Team could still play it safe, as other clubs are doing when it comes to hamstrings and soft tissue these days.”

The Chiefs already were without Sammy Watkins at practice as he deals with a groin injury.

Hill, 26, also had a minor hamstring injury last season. He played six snaps against the Chargers on Nov. 18 before limping off, but an MRI cleared him to return after the team’s bye week.

He did miss time with a shoulder injury last season and ended up playing 12 games.