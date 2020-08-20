Tyreek Hill makes early exit from Chiefs practice

Getty Images

Thursday’s Chiefs practice didn’t go as well as hoped for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

According to multiple reporters viewing the practice session, Hill made an early exit from the field. The wideout pulled up after catching a long pass from quarterback Chad Henne and went to the sideline to talk with members of the training staff.

Hill then made his way inside and did not return before the end of the workout. Hill was able to head inside without any assistance, which may be a sign that he avoided anything too serious but there’s been no update on his condition from the team at this point.

He’s not the only wide receiver dealing with a health issue. The Chiefs have also been practicing without Sammy Watkins due to a groin injury.