Vikings not likely to hosts fans for season opener

Getty Images

The Packers apparently won’t need to use a silent count in their first 2020 game.

According to Rochelle Olson of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Vikings are not likely to host fans for the Week One game, at home against Green Bay.

The Vikings eventually hope to place 20 percent of the usual 66,000 in the venue. However, it’s not expected that Minnesota will allow any fans for the first game of the year.

“We have to sort it out here in short order,” Vikings V.P. Lester Bagley said, via Olson. “Obviously health and safety are a priority.”

Currently, Minnesota does not allow more than 250 people for indoor events.