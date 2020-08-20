Washington releases Kevin Pamphile

Getty Images

Washington made a change to their offensive line group on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the team has released guard Kevin Pamphile.

Pamphile signed with the team as camp was opening in late July. While practices haven’t been going on for long, it seems Washington’s coaches saw enough to know he wouldn’t be making the team.

Pamphile was a Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2014 and spent four years in Tampa. He moved on to Tennessee for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but only saw regular season time in 2018. He started 33 of the 53 games he played for the Bucs and two of the three games he played for the Titans.