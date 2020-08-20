Who are the best pass-rushing duos in football?

Getty Images

With Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in football and Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram not practicing as he tries to get more money from the team, Simms and I recently looked at the best pass-rushing duos in all of football.

It unfolded in the form of a PFT Live draft, with Simms and I selecting three each. Check them out in the attached video, and chime in with your own selections in the comments. Or call us stupid for our own.

Every edition of PFT Live features some sort of a draft. Starting Monday, every edition of PFT Live will stream exclusively on Peacock, with the re-air on NBCSN at 9:00 a.m. ET.

