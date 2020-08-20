Who is the NFL’s best running back duo?

Getty Images

Earlier today, we took a look at the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Let’s wrap up Thursday by looking at the best running back tandems in football.

The draft was inspired by the recent argument from former Vikings running back Chuck Foreman that Minnesota currently has the top tandem in Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison.

“They’re probably the best one-two combo in the league, in my opinion,” Foreman said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “There’s no question in my mind that [Minnesota] has the best one-two combination at running back. [Mattison] would be a No. 1 runner for a lot of teams.”

Check out the video to see where the Vikings landed in the three-round draft. And then drop your own thoughts in the comments.